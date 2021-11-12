Agueda "Aguet" Blas San Agustin Torres, familian Tugon, of Yigo, and formerly of Sinajana, died Oct. 27 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

