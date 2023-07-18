Agusto "Gil" Ogo Torre, of Yona, passed away July 14 at the age of 52. Mass of Intentions is being said at 7 a.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, Rosary at 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 4 p.m. Saturday with Rosary at 5:30 p.m. at Saint Francis Church, Yona. Viewing and last respects may be paid with family viewing from 9-11 a.m. and public viewing from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 28 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. July 29 at Saint Francis Church. Interment services to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Agusto Ogo Torre
