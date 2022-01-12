Aida Del Rosario Libut, of Tamuning, died Jan. 6 at the age of 69. Rosary is being prayed at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning at the following times and days: 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday followed by 6 p.m. Mass; 4:30 p.m. rosary, 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. Mass on Sunday. Rosary ends Jan. 15. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

