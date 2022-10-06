Akimi Rita Muna, of Mangilao, died October 4 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention is being offered at 12:10 p.m. Monday - Friday and Saturday: 5 p.m. at St. Therese Chapel, and 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Main Church at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hågatña. Last respects will be held from 8– 10:30 a.m. October 15 at the Father Duenas Boys Chapel in Mangilao. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral in Hagatna. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

