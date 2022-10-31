Akio “Aks” Junior Repeki Aguon, of Saipan, residing in Yigo, died Oct. 22
at the age of 25. Mass is being said at 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday at
Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Funeral arrangements for Akio will be announced at a later time.
