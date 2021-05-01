Akira Koichi Wong, also known as “AK,” of Agat, died April 27 at the age of 77. Nightly rosary is being held at 7 p.m. at the family residence: 151 North Eugenio St., Agat. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon May 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries