Akira Koichi Wong, also known as “AK,” of Agat, died April 27 at the age of 77. Nightly rosary is being held at 7 p.m. at the family residence: 151 North Eugenio St., Agat. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon May 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
- Father Fran Hezel
The guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin for kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and taking his life was almost universally appla… Read more
- In Kook Kim
Since my arrival on Guam mid-February, I have been taking walks from my apartment in Tamuning to the Paseo Park in Hagåtña every morning. I le… Read more
