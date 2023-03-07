Al Ferraris Morante, of Dededo, died March 3 at the age of 87. Rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. nightly Monday-Friday at Santa Barbara Church (lower-level), Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon March 11 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

