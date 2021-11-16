Alan Mark Burroughs, of Mongmong, died on Nov. 3 at the age of 65. Private cremation services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
