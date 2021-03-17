Alan Vandermyden, of Dededo, died March 7 at the age of 61. Family viewing will be held from 3-4 p.m. March 19 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 20 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Private cremation will follow at a later date.

