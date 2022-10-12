Albert Anthony Blas Limtiaco, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died October 6 at the age of 58. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11 a.m. October 24 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Mt. Carmel church, Hågat. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

