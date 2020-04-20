Albert Consing Roldan, also known as "Toto Berting" or "Bert," of Agana Heights, died April 16 at the age of 95. Private funeral and cremation services are being held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona. Interment Services will be held at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Hagåtña. A memorial Mass in celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

