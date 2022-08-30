Albert Duenas Iglesias, of Yigo, died August 25 at the age of 60. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30 - 11 a.m. September 9 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Mt. Carmel Church, Hågat. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

