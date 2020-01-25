Albert "Al" Dungca Naburn, who is formerly of Sinajana and resided in Yigo, died Jan. 22at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. and will be followed by rosary at Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo, except on Saturday and Sunday when Mass will be at 5 p.m. in the upper level, followed by rosary. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 at Santa Barbara Church (upper level). Mass of Christian Burial will held at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
