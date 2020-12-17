Albert Kam Wah Wong, of Barrigada, died on Dec. 10 at the age of 77. Last respects will be held on Dec. 21 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana from 9 a.m.–noon. Cremation will follow.
