Alberto "Bong" Borce Beleno, of Dededo, died Jan. 31 at the age of 53. Mass is being offered nightly at Santa Barbara Church (lower level), Dededo, at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends until Feb. 8. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will take place in Baguio, Philippines
