Alberto Jose Fejeran, familian Dak, of Maimai, Chalan Pago, died June 12 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. July 9 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'I am in a nightmare'
- Guam vaccination opens up to foreign travelers
- Ex-GDOL staffer who stole PUA money and bought sports car going to prison
- Police: Children witnessed mother shatter window, injure woman
- Man faces extradition to Guam; 8 pounds of meth intercepted
- NWS: Tropical disturbance near Chuuk could organize, track towards Guam
- NWS monitors possible storm
- 3 arrested for alleged illegal hunting
- Shooting suspect released on house arrest
- Weather system continues to move towards Guam, could intensify in the next 12 to 24 hours
Images
Videos
Super Typhoon Pongsona in December 2002 caused severe damage to the government of Guam's detoxification unit for people in withdrawal from dru… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ronald McNinch
Over the last week, I have reviewed case law and various aspects of the FOIA process of the Guam Sunshine Law. Under this law, citizens have t… Read more
- By Gladys M. Linsangan and Milliecor Fojas
You will hurt the people you want to protect Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In