Alberto Jose Fejeran, familian Dak, of Maimai, Chalan Pago, died June 12 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. July 9 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

