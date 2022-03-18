Alberto "Bert" Labrado Pervez, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Feb. 21 at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 19 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona.

