Alberto "Bert" Mateno Malacas, of Yigo, died April 26 at the age of 90. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. May 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

