Alberto "Bert" Vinuya Lumbang, of Malesso', died Dec. 13 at the age of 77. Rosary will be said, followed by celebration of Mass, at San Dimas Catholic Church, Malesso’, with the following schedule: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17; 6 a.m. Dec 18; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20; and 6 p.m. Dec. 21. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, Malesso’,  followed by a private cremation.

