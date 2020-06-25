Alegria Cosca, of Dededo, died on June 22 at the age of 79. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. daily at 106 N. Guamela Ct. Liguan Terrace, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. on July 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) at 11:30 a.m. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Chapel and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

