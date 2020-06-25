Alegria Cosca, of Dededo, died on June 22 at the age of 79. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. daily at 106 N. Guamela Ct. Liguan Terrace, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. on July 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) at 11:30 a.m. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Chapel and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $4.8M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- 'Loss of a great young man'
- USS Nimitz arrives on Guam
- Search for 18-year-old swimmer ends tragically
- Homeless told to move as island prepares for tourists
- Initial $35M unemployment aid released
- 'You were living a high life'
- Guam airport executive manager resigns
- Officials: Airmen visited restaurants despite restriction
- GFD, Coast Guard, GPD, HSC-25 search for missing swimmer into the night; effort to resume in the morning
Images
Videos
Shifting back the government's focus on cleaning up an enormous volume of litter that besets the island is always a worthwhile effort not just… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
On June 30, the primary filing deadline will let us know who is running. I don’t really think we need a primary election this year. I also don… Read more
- Dr. Thomas Shieh
Dear Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, State Surgeon Dr. Michael Cruz and all, Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In