Alejandra "Bing" De Vera Soriano, of Yigo, died on March 6 at the age of 66. Rosary is being prayed nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo: 5:30 p.m. March 12; 5 p.m. March 13; 5 p.m. March 13; 6 p.m March 14; and 7 p.m. March 15. Viewing and Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Yigo church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

