Alejandra "Bing" De Vera Soriano, of Yigo, died on March 6 at the age of 66. Rosary is being prayed nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo: 5:30 p.m. March 12; 5 p.m. March 13; 5 p.m. March 13; 6 p.m March 14; and 7 p.m. March 15. Viewing and Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Yigo church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Video captures brawl in Tumon
- Military, Guam police investigating Tumon brawl
- Business owners worry about trickle effect
- Bogus $100, drugs seized from confessed drug dealer
- BREAKING NEWS: GMH Urgent Care turning cars away
- Hostage situation in Saipan
- Detective: Acosta said he didn’t kill Timicca
- Identity theft, privacy violations alleged at GVB
- Two suspects sought in cemetery robbery
- GPD: Witnesses saw man beat, drag woman
Images
Videos
Reports of two people – possibly even a third – under investigation for the coronavirus are disturbing. Not just because Guam now has its firs… Read more
The Deep
- Pam Eastlick
It's time to dip into the anthropology file and learn a little bit about our distant ancestors. Read more
- By Pamela Duvall
As I drive through the island's neighborhoods, I am saddened and distressed at what I witness and am reminded of seeing bumper stickers that r… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In