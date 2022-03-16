Alejandra F. Cercado, of Hågat, died March 9 at the age of 82. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 155 Gloria Circle, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. March 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries