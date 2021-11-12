Alejandro “Alex” Baet Gagaring died on Oct. 19 at the age of 55. Last Respects will be held on Nov. 16 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Internment will follow at the Guam Memorial Park.

