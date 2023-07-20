Alexander Castro of Barrigada, passed away July 8 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 27 at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery Windward Hills, Yona.

