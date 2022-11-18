Alfonsina “Nina” Flores Farrell, familian “Cabesa”, of Dededo and formerly of Inalåhan, died Nov. 15 at the age of 98. Last respects will be held Nov. 23 from 8, 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

