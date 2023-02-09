Alforque “JR” Q. Ruben Jr., of Hågat, died Jan. 28 at the age of 53. Rosary is being said at 7 p.m. nightly at Alforque residence # 574 Upper Santa Ana, Hågat, last day Feb. 5. Last respects for Ruben Q. Alforque Jr. will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries