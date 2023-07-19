Alfred “Al” Aflleje Santos, of Piti, passed away June 28 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is being said at noon at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m July 29 at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Mass for Christian burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Alfred Aflleje Santos
Log In