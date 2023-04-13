Alfred "AL / 1SG / Triple B" Chaco Brub, of Hågat, passed April 7 at the age of 73. Rosary is being prayed after 6 p.m. nightly. Mass is on weekdays, Lower Level, & after 5 p.m. and weekends until 4/17 at the Upper Level of Sta. Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. April 18 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Mt. Carmel Church, Hågat. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Alfred Chaco Brub
