Rev. Alfred “Pastor Al” Flores Sablan, familian “Cabesa"/"Te," of Yigo, died July 8 at the age of 89. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries