Alfred “Al” Jesus Lizama, familian Emma, of Asan, died on March 16 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is offered at the Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan: 7 a.m. Mass on Monday to Thursday; 6 p.m. on Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 7 a.m. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on March 27 at the Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan, followed by burial at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills. Burial will follow.

Tags

Load entries