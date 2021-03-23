Alfred “Al” Jesus Lizama, familian Emma, of Asan, died on March 16 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is offered at the Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan: 7 a.m. Mass on Monday to Thursday; 6 p.m. on Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 7 a.m. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on March 27 at the Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan, followed by burial at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills. Burial will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Greene calls cookie delivery an ‘ambush’
- Sushi business will fold, but another Japanese restaurant aims to reopen
- 'They murdered my son'
- Guam Labor employee admits to stealing unemployment benefits
- Feds investigating GPD officers
- Piloting and pageantry
- Unemployment benefits thief pleads guilty
- Men charged in separate drug possession cases
- Airman killed in motorcycle crash identified
- AG: Paying RISE Act pandemic financial relief OK, even if it excludes GovGuam employees
Images
Videos
There are key developments in the COVID-19 pandemic that give Guam a chance to keep its guard up without having to revert to broad-stroke shutdowns. Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Teaching children how to manage money is one of the biggest challenges parents face. However, if you cannot teach your children the difference… Read more
- Dr. Ramel Carlos
The COVID- 19 pandemic has changed our lives in many ways, including how we eat. It’s been a year that we mostly cook and dine at home. This i… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In