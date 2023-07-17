Alfred John Fejeran, of Pagat, Mangilao, passed away at the age of 56. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 18 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Cremation will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 19 at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

