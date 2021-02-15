Alfred San Nicolas Treltas, also known as “Al” and “Trel,” of Sinajana, and formerly of Asan, died Jan. 18 at the age of 69. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family seeks answers in teen's death
- Ex-GIAA cop promoted gambling app at work
- Unwanted guest arrested, charged with drug possession
- Man who tried to remove solar light fixture from Dededo home arrested
- Five people injured when car crashes in front of middle school: 'That car was barreling toward us'
- 'I can't do this to myself anymore'
- Pandemic aid 'expected to pass'
- Governor may lift more restrictions Feb. 19
- Federal defendant on home detention after admitting drug use
- Crash injures 5 near campus
Images
Videos
Funding for nonessential GovGuam services needs to shift toward fighting the war on meth, drug rehab programs
Long before COVID-19 disrupted our lives, Guam was going through the drug epidemic. And this problem remains a menace to our community even th… Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
What are the real priorities of this administration and Legislature? From this vantage point it certainly doesn’t appear to be the long-term p… Read more
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
Guam has joined the worldwide “obesity wave,” and that is not a good thing. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In