Alfred San Nicolas Treltas, also known as “Al” and “Trel,” of Sinajana, and formerly of Asan, died Jan. 18 at the age of 69. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

