Alfredo “Pering” Laygo Terre, of Yona, died Aug. 1 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention will be at St. Francis Church in Yona: 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; no Mass Thursday; 7 a.m. on Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19 Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at St. Francis Church in Yona. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross (Togcha) Catholic Cemetery in Yona.
