Alfredo "Fred" Mendiola Borlas, of Seattle, Washington, formerly of Barrigada, died on July 7 at the age of 74. Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows in Washington on July 27. Interment will follow at Tahoma National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
It was a soggy Liberation Day for Guam. And yet, many gathered, despite the weather and continued pandemic response, to honor those who suffer… Read more
In the Battle of Guam, four U.S. Marines were awarded the Medal of Honor. There were also at least 19 Navy Crosses earned here. There were sco… Read more
Liberation Day is celebrated here on this beautiful island we call home. Funny, though, that some people don't even know where Guam is located… Read more
