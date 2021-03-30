Alfredo "Fred" Salas Cruz, familian Brand, formerly of Santa Rita and residing in Baza Gardens, died on March 27 at the age of 68. Nightly rosary is being held at 7 p.m. via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7411465800?pwd=NDZoeXpTNnZMN2VPWVE5eHlmNHFUQT09. Meeting ID: 741 146 5800. Passcode: 523586. Rosary will end on April 3. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
