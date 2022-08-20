Alfredo “Tommy"/"Tom"/"Bubba” Tomas Bordallo III, of Yigo, died July 20 at the age of 51. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Aug. 20 Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
