Alfredo Yadao Calibuso, also known as “Fred,” of Harmon Park Subdivision, died Oct. 17 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Masses will end on Oct. 26. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

