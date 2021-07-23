Alicia “Alice” Batain Mapilisan, of Latte Heights, Mangilao, died July 17 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
For some Guam residents, lack of access to crucial public information and reliable transportation is part of their day-to-day challenge. Read more
In the Battle of Guam, four U.S. Marines were awarded the Medal of Honor. There were also at least 19 Navy Crosses earned here. There were sco… Read more
Liberation Day is celebrated here on this beautiful island we call home. Funny, though, that some people don't even know where Guam is located… Read more
