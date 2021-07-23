Alicia “Alice” Batain Mapilisan, of Latte Heights, Mangilao, died July 17 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

