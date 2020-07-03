Alicia C. Aldan Deleon Guerrero, of Dededo, died May 17 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. July 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

