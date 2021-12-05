Alicia Yvonne Aguon, of Chalan Pago, died Nov. 26 at the age of 59. Rosary is prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom 4128680594. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
