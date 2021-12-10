Alicia Yvonne Aguon, of Chalan Pago, died Nov. 26 at the age of 59. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, meeting code: 4128680594. Viewing and last respects will be from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $2.3M in tax refunds out as Christmas draws near
- Homeless man in Inalåhan returns lost wallet with over $2K cash: 'I followed my heart, do the right thing'
- GPD aware of viral video involving cop
- Police: Drug suspect was sleeping in car at dealership
- Man allegedly molested girl, forced her to watch pornography
- Police: Girl, possibly 5, may be missing
- Man wanted by police allegedly caught with drugs
- Man found dead in Tumon Bay; beachgoers pull him to shore
- 500 cancel bookings to Guam over omicron as US lays down stricter travel rules
- 'Years of neglect' at GALC
Images
Videos
Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, in a press briefing Thursday, shared his assessment that the COVID-19 omicron variant most likely has reached Guam. Read more
INSIGHTS
- By Fran Hezel
Why is it that we Americans seem to need a war to be happy? It’s not that we start the wars exactly, but we embrace them with a strange fervor… Read more
- By Sammy Ahn
At the Zoom roundtable led by Sen. Nelson the other day, I reminded the panel of the critical importance of the CT value used in PCR testing. … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In