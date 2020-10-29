Allan Paul Borja Atalig, also known as "Al," died on Oct. 8. Public viewing will be from 9 a.m.-noon on Oct. 30 at San Agustin Funeral Home. Mass will be said at 12:30 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Burial will follow at Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

