Allen “Al"/"Papa Al” James Smith, of Dededo, passed away April 9 at the age of 50. Mass and Rosary is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8–11 a.m. April 19 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Church (lower level), Dededo. Private Cremation will follow.

