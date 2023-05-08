Alma Blas Pangilinan Saludo, of Yigo, passed away May 3 at the age of 65. Mass of Intention is offered at 5:15 p.m. followed by 6 p.m. Rosary ending May 12 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Last respects will be from 9–11 a.m. May 13 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

Tags

Load entries