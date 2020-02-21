Alvin Cruz Flores, of Mongmong, died Feb. 14 at the age of 55. Memorial service and last respects will be held at 9 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment service will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park.
The Guam Visitors Bureau has provided an update that more than 15,000 tourists have canceled their Guam trips, resulting in an estimated colle… Read more
- By Ron McNinch
In the near future, the Compacts of Free Association between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia will be reviewed and upd… Read more
- Corrine T. Buendicho
Since the Department of Youth Affairs Lagu Youth Resource Center in Dededo first opened its doors to the community in October 2008, it has pro… Read more
