Alvin “Alvz” / “Alvino” Taisacan Alano, of Dededo, died at the age of 38. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo, until Dec. 30 as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level); 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level); and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 (upper level). Last respects will be held from 9 -11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Interment will follow at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetary, Tiguac.

