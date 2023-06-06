Alyssa “Alyiisha” Marie B. Prangan, of Dededo, passed away May 31 at the age of 33. Last respects will be held from 8 a.m.-noon June 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Private Cremation will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.

