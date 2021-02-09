Amadeo Caboteja Carbon, also known as "Bruno," of Mangilao, died Jan. 28 at the age of 93. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m., please contact family for more information. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Feb. 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Interment will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagåtña.

