Amalia "Tan Emilia" Quintanilla Yokoi Farfan, of Mangilao, died June 7 at the age of 103. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
