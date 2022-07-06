Amalia "Tan Emilia" Quintanilla Yokoi Farfan, of Mangilao, died June 7 at the age of 103. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

