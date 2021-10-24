Amando “Mando” Dumlao Quitoriano of Dededo, died on Oct. 18 at the age of 61. Mass of Intentions is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (lower level) and at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level). Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. On Nov. 5, Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
